Mechanic receives minor burns when RV catches fire in Scott

A man suffered burns to his arm Sunday afternoon when a recreational vehicle he was working on caught on fire.

The fire was reported at 12:42 p.m. in the 400 block of LA Highway 93.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment area of an RV, located in a commercial driveway at 415 LA Highway 93, Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said.

An investigation has revealed that a mechanic performing mechanical repairs to the RV left to obtain additional items and returned to find a fire in the engine compartment.

The RV was a total loss.

The mechanic received minor burns to his arm, but refused medical attention, Sonnier said.

No other injuries were reported.