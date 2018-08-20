Local

Mechanic receives minor burns when RV catches fire in Scott

Posted: Aug 19, 2018 06:49 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 19, 2018 07:08 PM CDT

A man suffered burns to his arm Sunday afternoon when a recreational vehicle he was working on caught on fire. 

The fire was reported at 12:42 p.m. in the 400 block of LA Highway 93.

When firefighters arrived, they saw heavy smoke coming from the engine compartment area of an RV, located in a commercial driveway at 415 LA Highway 93, Fire Chief Chad Sonnier said. 

An investigation has revealed that a mechanic performing mechanical repairs to the RV left to obtain additional items and returned to find a fire in the engine compartment.  

The RV was a total loss. 

The mechanic received minor burns to his arm, but refused medical attention, Sonnier said. 

No other injuries were reported. 

 

 

