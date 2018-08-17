McComb-Veazey neighborhood chosen by Smart Growth America for small-scale manufacturing assistance

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - After a competitive application process, The McComb-Veazey neighborhood, is receiving a boost to its economic growth courtesy of the U.S. Economic Development Administration.

The neighborhood has been selected by the national organization Smart Growth America to get technical assistance that will support their efforts to use small-scale manufacturing to create economic opportunities.

Officials say this new-but-old economic trend creates a more resilient and inclusive small business environment.

“We’re delighted to be selected to receive the small-scale manufacturing technical assistance through Smart Growth America. The technical assistance offered will further the conversation about the redevelopment of our community and present new opportunities for economic development, affordable housing, streetscape improvement and code enforcement which are paramount to our neighborhood and community,” says Tina Shelvin Bingham, executive Vice President and Chair of McComb- Veazey Neighborhood.

“I recognize the importance of our homegrown industries contributing to neighborhood revitalization. This is especially true in our historic neighborhoods, and McComb Veazey has proven that hard work and concentrated efforts can lead to economic opportunities,” says Lafayette Mayor- President Joel Robideaux.

“As beneficiaries of this forthcoming technical assistance, the residents of the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood will certainly realize the incredible value of this opportunity in combination with other critical initiatives being pursued by the neighborhood leadership and Lafayette Consolidated Government in the areas of cultural and economic redevelopment,” says Kenneth Boudreaux, Lafayette City-Parish Councilman from District 4. “Whether it is the examples of a grandmother working to produce and market the sale of her famous sweet treats or a young college student seeking an avenue to locally manufacture his innovative new invention, the assistance of Smart Growth America will foster a legacy of economic ingenuity within and beyond the boundaries of the McComb-Veazey Neighborhood,” adds Boudreaux.

Chris Zimmerman, Vice President of Economic Development at Smart Growth America, explains, “Small-scale manufacturing, which generally includes entrepreneurial, specialized, and boutique-style manufacturing operations, has emerged as a new tool for economic development in urban areas. Smart Growth America’s technical assistance program helps cities like Lafayette, LA integrate small-scale manufacturing spaces into urban redevelopment efforts.”

The McComb-Veazey neighborhood was chosen out of 63 other communities in 32 different states.