Mayor found to repeatedly use city vehicle for personal use

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) - An audit was conducted to investigate the use of city vehicles by Ville Platte Mayor, Jennifer Vidrine.

Ville Platte resident, Arthur Sampson Jr. says he noticed the mayor using an unmarked city vehicle for personal use. "I've seen the mayor at some functions on weekends. You know, high school games and stuff. That's not official city business."

Sampson said, as a taxpayer, seeing this really bothered him.

"They want to go up on utilities and make us pay more when they are abusing their power and misusing funds for their personal use. That's not fair. And it's not just her, the council, too," he said.

Sampson filed a complaint and the Louisiana Legislative Auditor conducted an investigation into the matter.

The report states in part: "Mayor Vidrine may have violated city policy and state law by using her city vehicle for personal purposes... We observed that the city-owned vehicle assigned to Mayor Vidrine did not have a public license plate or a logo bearing the city's name in accordance with state law."

It also says the Mayor and the board all received a total of $40,734 in excess compensation. It states: "Payments in excess of the salaries set by the board may violate state law."

Mayor Vidrine sent out a press release in response to the audit findings.

