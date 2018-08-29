Marshal Brian Pope on probation ... again

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Photo: SCOTT CLAUSE/USA TODAY Network)

LAFAYETTE (Daily Advertiser) Lafayette City Marshal Brian Pope was placed on two years' probation Wednesday after an appeal court ruled his first probation and subsequent violation were illegal.

The Third Circuit Court of Appeal ruled Aug. 9 that 15th Judicial District Judge Jules Edwards should not have revoked Pope's probation and jailed him in February because the community service he failed to complete, which led to the probation revocation, was not a condition of his probation.

The appeals court also said community service is not an allowed penalty for contempt of court, a civil matter.

State law says someone found guilty of contempt of court can be punished with a fine up to $500 or six months in jail or both, but not community service.

Edwards apologized to Pope in court Wednesday, saying he was in a hurry and did not pay sufficient attention to the case. He also thanked Pope's attorney for taking the matter to the Third Circuit "to correct my work."

The appeal court, Edwards said, advised he did not officially place Pope on probation. He treated the matter as a civil case without realizing it had evolved into a criminal case, he said.

On Wednesday, Edwards sentenced Pope to 30 days in the parish jail, suspending all but 168 hours. Pope already served more than 168 hours in jail in February and seven days on house arrest.

Pope was placed on two years' probation, to end Aug. 29, 2020. He has until that time to complete community service, Edwards said.

In March 2016, Edwards found Pope guilty of contempt after Pope failed to comply with an earlier order to produce public records requested by The Independent newspaper. Pope served seven days on house arrest and was ordered to complete community service.

In February, after learning Pope only completed a few hours of community service and wouldn't finish by his deadline, Edwards erroneously revoked the probation and ordered Pope to serve 30 days in jail.

Pope was jailed for a week but was released when he appealed Edwards' decision.

Pope also is scheduled for trial Sept. 24 in criminal court on five counts of malfeasance and two counts of perjury.

