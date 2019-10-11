Man wanted on drug charges arrested in Lafayette Parish

LAFAYETTE PARISH, La. (KLFY) – A 36-year-old man is behind bars after being wanted on several drug charges in Lafayette Parish.

Sheriff’s deputies say that Oliver Martin was wanted after a Carencro home in the 1100 block of Highway 1252 was searched last week.

At that time, authorities found one pound of heroin with fentanyl, methamphetamine, cocaine, marijuana, MDMA, promethazine and other drugs.

Guns with their serial numbers removed and over $250,000 in cash was also located.

Deputies say that today they located a vehicle believed to believed to be driven by Martin driving on Interstate 49.

A pursuit ensued before Martin crashed his vehicle.

He was apprehended by Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s deputies and assisting Carencro Police officers.

Authorities say they found crystal methamphetamine, cocaine, crack cocaine, heroin, marijuana, synthetic marijuana, other drugs and cash in the vehicle.

Martin was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.