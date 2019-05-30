Man wanted for attempted murder turns himself into New Iberia Police

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY) – A suspect wanted for attempted second degree murder has turned himself into authorities.

Police say Tyron Chevalier was wanted in a shooting that happened Monday near the intersection of Mississippi Street and Cletus Street.

Captain John Babin with the New Iberia Police Department says Chevalier has been booked into the Iberia Parish Jail on the attempted second degree murder charges, as well as aggravated assault with a firearm and aggravated criminal damage to property.

