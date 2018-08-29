Local

Man wanted after leading deputies on high speed chase, escaping and stealing a tractor

By:

Posted: Aug 29, 2018 11:44 AM CDT

Updated: Aug 29, 2018 12:37 PM CDT

ACADIA, PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Acadia Parish Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man who wanted for felony theft, criminal property damage, aggravated flight from an officer and criminal trespassing.

Deputies say Billy Joe Hanks led authorities on a high-speed chase, left his vehicle, and swam across a bayou to get away from deputies.

Hanks then later stole a tractor from a nearby farmer; that tractor was found the next day.

 

Anyone with any information about Hanks' whereabouts can contact Acadia Parish Crimestoppers at 789-TIPS.

