Man wanted after leading deputies on high speed chase, escaping and stealing a tractor
ACADIA, PARISH, La. (KLFY) - Acadia Parish Sheriff's Deputies are looking for a man who wanted for felony theft, criminal property damage, aggravated flight from an officer and criminal trespassing.
Deputies say Billy Joe Hanks led authorities on a high-speed chase, left his vehicle, and swam across a bayou to get away from deputies.
Hanks then later stole a tractor from a nearby farmer; that tractor was found the next day.
Anyone with any information about Hanks' whereabouts can contact Acadia Parish Crimestoppers at 789-TIPS.
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Previous
Marshal Brian Pope on probation ......
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Next
Man arrested, second man wanted for...
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
- Rights groups to Google: No censored search in China
- Woman accused of stealing $13K from inmate's bank account
- Google denies Trump charge it rigs "Trump News" searches
- Protesters rally in support of Gen. Mouton monument removal
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-