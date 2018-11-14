Local

Man shot in leg in Abbeville

An unidentified man was shot in the leg, Monday night, in Abbeville. 

Police say, on arrival, they located the victim near the intersection of Alphonse and Graceland.

They say he advised that an unknown man pulled up in a car and began speaking to him.

The suspect then got out of the car, and began firing at him striking him in the leg and foot, according to police. 

The victim was transported to a local hospital where his condition is unknown at this time. 

Anyone with information should contact Abbeville Police Lt. Jason Hebert.

 

 

