Man saved from house fire thanks to barking dog

A Monday night fire at the 2200 block of Standard Mill Rd outside Crowley destroyed a trailer home, according to officials with the volunteer fire department.

They say the fire happened around 11:20 pm while a man and his dog were asleep inside. Officials tell News 10 that the man said his dog woke him up with his barking. When he walked out of his bedroom, the entire kitchen was on fire.

Fire officials say when they arrived to the scene, one-fourth of the home was engulfed in flames. They said despite getting the fire under control before it consumed the rest of the building, the smoke destroyed the rest of the home.

Officials say both the man and his dog were able to get out safely.