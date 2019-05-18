Man feared dead following fishing excursion in Grand Isle Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

The Grand Isle Police Department is currently searching for a missing fisherman on the coast of Grand Isle.

According to Grand Isle Police, 35-year-old Joey Giudrol of Cut Off, La. went missing near a wall break. The two friends that reported Giudrol missing stated he went behind the break wall to throw a cast net, and after 20 minutes they could no longer see him.

Involved in the search are:

- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle Special Purpose Craft-Shallow Water boat crew

- Coast Guard Station Grand Isle 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boat crew

- Coast Guard Air Station New Orleans MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew

- Coast Guard Cutter Mako

- Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries

- Jefferson Parish Sherriff’s Office

