Man busted for forging money orders in Lafayette

ULPD

A Lafayette man is busted for altering money orders.

Police say 31-year old Nicholas McCullen was purchasing money orders from the ULL Campus Post Office. According to an inspector with the U.S. Postal Service, at least one money order was altered and cashed elsewhere for a larger amount. The postal service notified the Lafayette Police department, which then notified ULPD.

Campus police officers were obtaining surveillance video from the post office when a clerk advised them that a man who had attempted to obtain a large number of money orders – and who had done so the day before – was in the post office. ULPD and Lafayette City Police officers attempted to approach the man outside the post office. He fled on foot and was taken into custody by ULPD and Lafayette City Police officers after a brief chase.

MCullen is facing multiple charges.