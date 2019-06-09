Man builds beautiful sandcastle on beach at Grand Isle

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (Facebook)

What's the secret to building a perfect sandcastle? Some say to use just a little water, and remember to dig your sand at least 100 feet from your construction.

Others say you only need precision and an engineering degree! (We agree!)

Over the weekend, a tourist at Grand Isle showed everyone that all it really takes it just a little time and effort!

His end result, GORGEOUS! Check out the photos from start to finish.

