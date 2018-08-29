Man arrested, second man wanted for criminal trespass

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Derwin David. Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's Office

WELSH, La. (KLFY) - Jefferson Davis Parish Sheriff's arrested a man for living in a home he wasn't authorized to live at and a second man is wanted.

Deputies say that they received a complaint on August 8 from a landowner about two men, Derwin David and Raymond Fielder living in an abandoned home on the property without permission in Welsh.

When deputies arrived, the men told them they were given permission to move in by someone else.

Deputies say that their investigation revealed that the Parish Police Jury owns the home on the private property and that David and Fielder were not authorized to live there.

They went back to the home and arrested David for criminal trespass.

Deputies say they are looking for Fielder; he is also wanted for criminal trespass.