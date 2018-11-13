Man arrested in connection with November 1 shooting in Breaux Bridge

Sabarian Jarian Alexander has been arrested in connection with a November 1 shooting on West Patin Street in Breaux Bridge.

No one was injured during the shooting but investigators were able to gather information for the shooter, Police Spokesperson Terry Latiolais said.

Police say Alexander was arrested Tuesday on the following charges: 5 counts attempted second degree murder, 1 count illegal discharge of a firearm, and 2 counts aggravated criminal damage to property.

Alexander was also booked on other charges from other unrelated incidents including: 1 count Aggravated Battery, 1 count aggravated assault with a firearm and 1 count illegal possession of stolen firearm, 1 count illegal carrying of a weapon in a firearm free zone and disturbing the peace/fight/assault.