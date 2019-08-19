1  of  3
Man arrested in connection with bomb threat

Photo Credit: Jefferson Davis Sheriff’s Office

ELTON, La. (KLFY) – A man was arrested in connection with a bomb threat in Elton on Friday.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies say they got into a short standoff with Scott Miller.

Deputies were told that Miller’s vehicle was wired with explosions and a rice dryer had a bomb in it.

Miller would later surrender to deputies.

After a search by Louisiana State Police bomb technicians the area was deemed safe.

Deputies say that the vehicle had wiring that looked like items used with explosives.

Miller faces 2 counts of terrorizing.

