LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – A man is behind bars in connection with a purse snatching at the University of Louisiana.

UL Lafayette Police say that back in September as the victim was walking into Burke Hawthorne Hall, a male suspect reportedly tugged on her backpack and ran off with jets and her wallet.

Last week, Campus police determined that Lane Trahan matched the description of the suspect in September.

Trahan is in the Lafayette Parish Jail and faces a charge of purse snatching.