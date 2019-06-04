Man arrested for the death of his wife and unborn child

A Clarence, La. man is charged with the death of his wife and unborn child.

Police say they received a 911 call from a female in the 300 block of Greenville Drive in Clarence, La. reporting her pregnant niece unresponsive requesting an ambulance. When they arrived, the victim was already deceased. She was identified as 22-year old Elonzeya Zoleah Teal-Houston of Campti, La.

During the investigation at the crime scene, the suspect, 25-year old Christopher O’Neal Houston Jr., of Campti, drove up to the home. Detectives say he was the husband of the victim. Within twenty minutes of being interviewed, Houston confessed to the murder of his wife by strangulation on Sunday evening at an elderly relative’s home in Clarence during an argument over money and personal issues. Houston confessed to wrapping Mrs. Houston’s body in a sheet this morning and placing her in the corner of a bedroom then leaving and going to Natchitoches to purchase boots for his job.

He is charged with 1-count of Second Degree Murder and 1-Count of First Degree Fetecide in connection with the death of five-month old fetus. Houston remains in the Natchitoches Parish Detention Center without bond.

