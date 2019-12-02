Live Now
Man arrested for drug charges after call of people passed out in running car

According to Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s officials 39-year-old Jeremi Wynn Jester was arrested on multiple drug charges on Sunday.

Officials say JDPSO deputies were were called to the Country Mile store on Hwy 102 on a welfare check around 7:00 pm. According to the caller, there were two people passed out in a running vehicle in the parking lot. 

Deputies tell us when they arrived and approached the vehicle, they saw a small bag of marijuana sitting in the cup holder between the two people. 

According to officials, deputies recognized the driver, Jester, from previous arrests. They say he exited the vehicle upon request by deputies and admitted the drugs were his. He was placed under arrest for possession of CDS I marijuana. 

Officials say the passenger was asked to exit and deputies searched the vehicle, discovering more marijuana in a black box with a clear bag of white powder, which they identified as heroin. 

Jester was booked into the parish jail for possession of CDS I Heroin and  simple possession of CDS I Marijuana. 

According to JDPSO, the narcotics recovered totaled 1.1 grams heroin and 10.21 grams marijuana. 

