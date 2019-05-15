Man arrested for allegedly attempting to run over people catching crawfish along roadway Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Dwight Hollier (JDPSO) [ + - ] Video

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY)- A crawfish farmer was arrested Tuesday for allegedly attempting to run over pedestrians fishing from ditches near his property in April, authorities said.

On April 18, 2019, Jeff Davis Parish deputies were called to La. Hwy 26 and La. 1126 in reference to a man attempting to run pedestrians over that were catching crawfish in the roadside ditch.

"Deputies were provided a video of the vehicle driving on the shoulder of the roadway near 11 pedestrians, including children," Jeff Davis Parish Chief Deputy Christopher Ivey said.

The suspect had left the scene before deputies arrived. On Tuesday, Dwight J. Hollier, 57, was arrested on a warrant for aggravated assault.

He was released on a $500 bond later that day.

