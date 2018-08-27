Man arrested; charged with attempted armed robbery

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

ABBEVILLE, La. (KLFY) - An Abbeville man is behind bars and is accused of trying to rob an Abbeville store this afternoon.

According to Abbeville Police, Randy Weeks approached a cashier, pretended to have a handgun and demanded her to open the register.

When the victim refused, Weeks went around the counter, showed a knife and demanded the cashier to open the register.

Again the cashier refused. She told officers that Weeks put the knife up and left the store.

Weeks was found at his home and was arrested without incident.

He faces one charge of attempted armed robbery.

