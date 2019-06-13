Man arrested after a domestic dispute in Jefferson Davis Parish

JENNINGS, La.- Jeff Davis deputies were called to the 5000 block of Grand Marais Road for a welfare check, where they found a woman that had been a victim of a domestic disturbance.

The victim had injuries to her face, head and stomach.

Terry Joseph Landry, 31, of Jennings, was arrested and booked into the parish jail on domestic abuse battery charge.

This was Landry’s sixth arrest, and he is held with no bond.

