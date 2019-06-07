Man and woman accused of stealing elderly woman’s credit card

ST. MARTINVILLE, La- (KLFY)- Two suspects from Breaux Bridge are facing criminal charges after an investigation into alleged fraud of an elderly woman.

After an investigation that began on April 9, both Shane Latiolais, 46, and Dana Debo, 51, are facing charges of monetary instrument abuse.

Both Latiolais and Debo allegedly used the victim’s credit card to purchase several items totaling approximately $1,500.00 worth of merchandise over a three-month period, authorities said.

On Wednesday, Latiolais was arrested by investigators with the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office on 24.

He was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center.

Investigators are seeking information regarding the whereabouts of the second suspect, Dana Debo who is wanted on the same charges as Latiolais. She was last known to be residing in the Henderson area of St. Martin Parish.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Dana Debo is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071 or via messenger on the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office Facebook.

The investigation remains ongoing.

