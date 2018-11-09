Man accused of stealing $7,000 in poker chips from New Orleans casino arrested
A man accused of stealing seven thousand dollars in casino chips from a New Orleans casino led officers on a chase down interstate 10 before being arrested.
State police say Eldridge Brown took the chips off a table Sunday.
He ran out of the casino and drove away.
This morning, troopers spotted a car matching the getaway car. brown was inside.
He led officers on a chase until his vehicle got stuck in a muddy area.
He was arrested for felony theft, reckless operation, and flight from an officer.
Marquise Brown, a passenger in the car, was also arrested for an outstanding warrant in Jefferson Parish.
