A Mamou teen was killed in an early morning crash.

Authorities say 17-year old Matthew Kilbarger died in the crash. Police say the victims car was going northbound on LA Highway 95 when it ran off the roadway while approaching a left hand curve.

Police say the teen was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash.

Impairment is unknown and a toxicology sample was obtained for analysis. This crash remains under investigation.