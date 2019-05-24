Local

MAMOU PD: a GoFundMe has been set up for a Mamou PD staff member who completely lost his home

Posted: May 24, 2019 02:47 PM CDT

Updated: May 24, 2019 02:56 PM CDT

MAMOU, La.- Ricky LeBlanc completely lost his home on Sunday when it was destroyed by the tornado that passed through the area. 

The Mamou Police Department has come together to help LeBlanc, their Records Clerk by starting a GoFundMe for donations to help get his life back on track.

He is currently staying with friends and family until he can find a new home. Ricky has been a very loyal, honest and very hard working employee and it's the least we can do for him, says the police department. Any little bit counts.

Mamou Police Department are also taking donations at the station at 501 Main St. Mamou, LA. 70554

To donate follow the GoFundMe link here.

 

 

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now

 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center