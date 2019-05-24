MAMOU PD: a GoFundMe has been set up for a Mamou PD staff member who completely lost his home
MAMOU, La.- Ricky LeBlanc completely lost his home on Sunday when it was destroyed by the tornado that passed through the area.
The Mamou Police Department has come together to help LeBlanc, their Records Clerk by starting a GoFundMe for donations to help get his life back on track.
He is currently staying with friends and family until he can find a new home. Ricky has been a very loyal, honest and very hard working employee and it's the least we can do for him, says the police department. Any little bit counts.
Mamou Police Department are also taking donations at the station at 501 Main St. Mamou, LA. 70554
To donate follow the GoFundMe link here.
