‘Mamou bandit’ at large, Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office said

MAMOU, La. (KLFY)- Authorities are searching for a Mamou man accused of stealing a stealing an ATV from a home in Evangeline Parish.

On Sunday, August 18, 2019, the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office was called to the 1000 block of Shorty Lane.

The owner of the residence returned home from being out of town to discover their red 2007 Honda Rancher 420 missing, authorities said.

The Rancher was said to have been missing since Friday August 16, 2019. The Rancher was recovered by the end of that day, with assistance from Mamou Police Department and the Public’s anonymous information.

An arrest warrant on Damien Williams “Pookie”, 20, has been issued for Theft of a motor vehicle (ATV) and criminal trespassing.

Williams also have active warrants for simple battery and resisting an officer.

He is 5’09 and weighs 150 lbs and is said to frequent both Mamou and Ville Platte areas. If anyone has any information or comes into contact with Williams is asked to contact the Evangeline Parish Sheriff’s Office Investigations Division at (337) 363-2161. All callers will remain anonymous.