Malfunctioning traffic lights reported throughout area; treat non-working signals as four-way stops

With widespread power outages across the Acadiana area Sunday morning, motorists are likely to encounter traffic signals that are malfunctioning or not working at all.

Motorists who encounter an intersection in which traffic signals are flashing red for one street and yellow for the perpendicular street, those with the yellow light should proceed with caution and those with the red light should stop until their path is clear.

Motorists who encounter an intersection with a traffic signal that is not working should operate as if the intersection had a four-way stop sign.

That means motorists should stop at the traffic light and then proceed in the order of which vehicle came to a stop first, according to the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

