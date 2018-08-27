Male victim, parents, sue Priest, Diocese of Lafayette

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. (St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office)

A male victim and his parents have filed a lawsuit in St. Landry Parish against the Diocese of Lafayette and Father Michael Guidry.

According to the suit, Guidry formed a close relationship with the parents and the victim who was about 11 years old at the time. The suit says the boy would visit Guidry to do chores around his home. Guidry would start hugging the boy, rubbing his stomach and putting his hand on the boy's back, according to the lawsuit.

The suit says that when the victim turned 16, Guidry would invite the teen to his house at night and would serve more drinks to him; then Guidry would tell the teen that it was their secret, according to the suit. In April of 2015, the suit claims that Guidry invited the teen to his home to watch a movie; the suit alleges that Guidry kept pushing alcohol on the teen until he passed out on the sofa. According to the lawsuit, the teen woke up with his pants pulled down and Guidry molesting him. The teen then confronted Guidry the next day and Guidry assured that it'll never happen again.

The plaintiff’s say Guidry would continue to call and text the teen.

In June of this year, the victim told his older brother about Guidry molesting him, according to the lawsuit.

The plaintiffs are seeking damages from Father Michael Guidry and The Diocese of Lafayette.

Father Michael Guidry turned himself in earlier this year on molestation charges. St. Landry Parish Sheriff, Bobby J. Guidroz said a 16-year old victim had reported that Guidry had molested him. According to the sheriff, Guidry confessed that he provided the victim with alcohol and admitted to the sexual assault.