Malborough Police want local rappers to stop bringing their horses down Old Town Road In NH

The Marlborough Police Department in New Hampshire says it wishes local rappers would stop bringing their horses to Old Town Road.

Since the popular song from Lil Nas X was released people have been bringing their horses to Old Town Road to create a music video.

The Marlborough Police Department sent out a message on Facebook, Sunday:

This quiet neighborhood off Troy Road is not a suitable filming location for your amateur rap videos. For our older followers, please disregard this pop culture reference and continue your equestrian activities as usual.

