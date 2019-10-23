Live Now
Major lane closure happening along Pinhook Road starting Wednesday at 8pm

LA 182 (West Pinhook Road) northbound between Bendel Road and the Vermilion River Bridge in Lafayette will be reduced to one lane beginning Wednesday, October 23 until Thursday, November 14, for the construction of a turn lane.

According to the DOTD, the closure is estimated to take place nightly from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m., weather permitting.

The road will be open to regular traffic with a 10-foot lane restriction on oversized loads passing through the work zone.

Emergency vehicles will have access to the area, DOTD said.

Officials ask that you drive with caution and be on the lookout for work crews and their equipment.

