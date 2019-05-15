Mais, dat's cute! Cajun, Yat ranked among sexiest accents in the USA

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Where can you find the sexiest accent in America?



Boston, New York City, or maybe a little closer to home ?

Big 7 Travel ranked the 50 “sexiest accents in the USA” with the survey results of its 1.5 million social media followers.



While Acadiana we did not nab the top spot--that went to Texas--New Orleans earned the 25th spot out of 50, but the survey results also indicated that the Cajun accent was way sexier.



New Orleans English, or “Yat” (this name comes from the phrase “Where are you at?” which is shortened in NOLA to “Where y’at?”), is not to be confused with Cajun, which our readers considered way sexier. Yats say ‘doze’ for those and drop the ‘r’s.



Boston and New York landed in spots 2 and 3.



New Jersey and Long Island came in last at 49 and 50 respectively.

For more stories like this that matter to you, click here to download the News 10 app for free.

Watch live newscasts, get breaking news and sign up for push alerts - download now