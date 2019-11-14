LUS, LUS Fiber under the microscope as former director speaks out

The former head of LUS is speaking out about recent allegations over possible mismanagement of the city-run utility.

Terry Huval wanted to clarify for the public how the utility operates.

“The utility business is not a simple matter. Most folks it’s kinda like I’ll think about it whenever I turn on the lights in the house, or whenever the power goes out,” said Huval. “What operates behind is a lot more complex, and my job was to try to find a way to make that people understand, not only understand but realize it for them to experience high quality.”

“I think my real purpose was to protect the company itself. I had hesitated on coming up and doing this. We could’ve had this discussion months ago. When I saw the latest reports int he media about some of the things being said, I felt it was time for me to step up and try to at least expalin to the people what it is we’re trying to do and how we accomplished it and the benefits it gave to the city of Lafayette.”

Huval made his case in a detailed powerpoint presentation on Thursday, about LUS and LUS Fiber under his leadership. He says the utility saved money for household customers and businesses, reduced power outage response times, and received approval for all actions by the utility, from the city and others, under the required checks and balances in place.



Huval says the utility operated year after year, and no one questioned it. Until now.

The Robideaux administration announced back in October, the Public Service Commission was investigating two self-reported violations. According to a report in the Acadiana Advocate, one of the alleged violations was LUS Fiber overcharging LUS and Lafayette Consolidated Government for services. However, there was no acknowledgement of an investigation by the PSC. Also, according to the report, the investigation was the reason Robideaux appointed LCG Chief Administrative Officer Lowel Duhon as Interim Director of LUS, and Business Manager Kayla Miles as Interim Director of LUS Fiber. Duhon received a pay raise of more than $100,000.

A special meeting will be held on the LUS issue on Tuesday, November 19.



