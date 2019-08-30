LUS crews ready to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local utility crews are preparing to travel to Florida for Hurricane Dorian.

LUS crews will be traveling to Tallahassee early Tuesday morning. They should arrive that evening.

Wednesday, linemen will start going to work depending on when the storm makes landfall.

News 10 got an inside look at part of what a lineman’s job looks like 55 feet up in the air in a bucket truck.

Sixteen men from LUS plus trucks and equipment will head out to Tallahassee.

“These guys, they’re out here every day doing it. It just gets much much harder during a storm,” Alex Antonowitsch, public information specialist with LUS, said. “You’re out there in the rain. You’re out there in the wind. It’s electricity. You’re wet. There’s a lot of potential for danger.”

Antonowitsch says power crews from Tallahassee came to Louisiana for Hurricane Barry, so this is their chance to return the favor.

“Tallahassee, they contacted us first. We were reached out to from Alabama as well, but Alabama looks like they might not be hit as hard so most likely we’ll go to Tallahassee, and depending on how long that takes, we might move further into Florida depending on who needs help,” ” added Antonowitsch. “Last time they were in Tallahassee, they were there for almost over two weeks.”

