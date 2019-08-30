Breaking News
Nexstar and AT&T reach new distribution agreement
1  of  2
Live Now
Tracking Hurricane Dorian Live and replay newscasts

LUS crews ready to assist with Hurricane Dorian recovery efforts

Local

by: , KLFY

Posted: / Updated:

Tropical Satellites

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Gulf of Mexico Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

Caribbean Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

West Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

East Atlantic Satellite

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Local utility crews are preparing to travel to Florida for Hurricane Dorian.

LUS crews will be traveling to Tallahassee early Tuesday morning. They should arrive that evening.

Wednesday, linemen will start going to work depending on when the storm makes landfall.
News 10 got an inside look at part of what a lineman’s job looks like 55 feet up in the air in a bucket truck.

Sixteen men from LUS plus trucks and equipment will head out to Tallahassee.
“These guys, they’re out here every day doing it. It just gets much much harder during a storm,” Alex Antonowitsch, public information specialist with LUS, said. “You’re out there in the rain. You’re out there in the wind. It’s electricity. You’re wet. There’s a lot of potential for danger.”

Antonowitsch says power crews from Tallahassee came to Louisiana for Hurricane Barry, so this is their chance to return the favor.

“Tallahassee, they contacted us first. We were reached out to from Alabama as well, but Alabama looks like they might not be hit as hard so most likely we’ll go to Tallahassee, and depending on how long that takes, we might move further into Florida depending on who needs help,” ” added Antonowitsch. “Last time they were in Tallahassee, they were there for almost over two weeks.”

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Interactive Map

Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Gulf of Mexico Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

Caribbean Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

SW Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

N Atlantic Wave Heights

Tropical Alerts

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Tropical Watch-Warning

Hurricane Wind Probability

Hurricane Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Tropical Storm Wind Probability

Surge Forecast

Surge Forecast

Important Information

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Generator Safety

Hurricane Facts

Hurricane Facts

List of Names

List of Names

Hurricane Scale

Hurricane Scale

Local News

More Local

From The National Hurricane Center

From The National Hurricane Center

Atlantic 2-Day Graphical Outlook Image


Atlantic 5-Day Graphical Outlook Image

Emergency preparedness links

Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness links:

 

Power outage maps

As Tropical Storm Barry moves through Acadiana, keep up with outages by following the links below: