Lt. Governor takes part in ribbon cutting of new tourism center

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) - Lieutenant Governor Billy Nungesser made a stop in Jennings for the ribbon cutting of the new Gator Chateau Jeff Davis Parish Tourism Center.

Tourism officials say that nearly 23 thousand people visited the center in 2018.

The facility will host a grand opening to the public tomorrow morning.



