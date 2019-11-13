LSU moves up to No. 1 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow (9) runs against Texas during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

LSU has moved up to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after its 46-41 win over Alabama.

The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) were listed at No. 2 when the initial rankings were released on Nov. 5.

This is the first time LSU has been ranked No. 1 in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff.

More than 16 million viewers saw the Tigers take down the Tide on CBS.

The LSU-Alabama game was the most-watched regular season college football game in eight years.

CFP TOP 6: