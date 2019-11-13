LSU moves up to No. 1 in latest College Football Playoff rankings

LSU has moved up to the top spot in the College Football Playoff rankings after its 46-41 win over Alabama.
The Tigers (9-0, 5-0 SEC) were listed at No. 2 when the initial rankings were released on Nov. 5.
This is the first time LSU has been ranked No. 1 in the six-year history of the College Football Playoff.
More than 16 million viewers saw the Tigers take down the Tide on CBS.
The LSU-Alabama game was the most-watched regular season college football game in eight years.
CFP TOP 6:
- LSU
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Georgia
- Alabama
- Oregon