LSU fraternity issued interim suspension in second week of class

A fraternity at LSU has been issued an interim suspension in the second week of class following an unknown incident, according to WAFB-TV.

A spokesperson with the school confirmed Monday night that Delta Chi has been placed on interim suspension of activities after being presented with a letter from LSU Student Advocacy & Accountability. The school is now conducting an investigation into possible Code of Conduct violations.

The university's spokesperson goes on to say they do not suspect any indication of hazing at this time, but a thorough investigation will be conducted.

The letter issued to the fraternity says the alleged code violation(s) occurred the week of August 19. Classes at LSU for the fall semester began August 20.