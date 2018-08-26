Local

LSU announces opening of alcohol-selling venue in Tiger Stadium

Posted: Aug 26, 2018 05:51 PM CDT

Updated: Aug 26, 2018 06:46 PM CDT

LSU announces opening of alcohol-selling venue in Tiger Stadium

Some fans will be able to have a drink while watching LSU games this season at Tiger Stadium. 

The LSU athletics department announced last week that the chute, a "premium venue" for drinking age fans, will debut at the Tigers' home opener against Southeastern Louisiana on September 8.

The Chute will be on the ground level on the south side of the stadium.

For $20 dollars a person, you can get two drinks and can buy additional ones for $6 dollars. 

The Chute opens 2 hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff and will close at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

 


 

Continue Reading

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.


More Stories

Meet the Team

Don't Miss

Trending stories

Latest News - Local

Video Center