LSU announces opening of alcohol-selling venue in Tiger Stadium
Some fans will be able to have a drink while watching LSU games this season at Tiger Stadium.
The LSU athletics department announced last week that the chute, a "premium venue" for drinking age fans, will debut at the Tigers' home opener against Southeastern Louisiana on September 8.
The Chute will be on the ground level on the south side of the stadium.
For $20 dollars a person, you can get two drinks and can buy additional ones for $6 dollars.
The Chute opens 2 hours and 30 minutes prior to kickoff and will close at the beginning of the fourth quarter.
