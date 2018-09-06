LSU adding Metal Detectors to some gates at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. - (WVLA) - Metal detectors will be used at select gates at Tiger Stadium this year as part of a pilot program that will help LSU prepare for the Southeastern Conference mandate of full stadium coverage by the year 2020, the school announced Wednesday.

LSU’s plan is to have full stadium coverage by 2019, a year ahead of the SEC requirement of full stadium coverage. This year, LSU will have 15 metal detectors in use at gates 23-28 on the south side of Tiger Stadium for every home game.

“Providing a safe environment along with creating a great fan experience is what we are striving for,” LSU communications director Michael Bonnette said. “This year’s pilot program using 15 metal detectors gives us an opportunity to educate our fans on what the process will be like when entering Tiger Stadium in the future. This process is similar to what every other school in our league is doing.

“Our goal is to have a metal detector plan in place at Tiger Stadium in 2019, to provide full coverage and be in line with other SEC schools.”

Fans are reminded that LSU’s Geaux Clear Bag Policy remains in place for Tiger Stadium this year and that the metal detectors are there to add another layer of security.

The following are some reminders about the metal detector process at Tiger Stadium as well as the Geaux Clear Policy:

New for 2018: Metal Detectors

The 15 metal detectors will be located on the south side of Tiger Stadium at Gates 22-28. Fans entering the stadium through Gates 23-28 will be instructed by event staff members on the metal detector process which is as follows:

Step 1: Bag inspection

Step 2: Remove cell phones, cameras and any other large metal objects

(Note: shoes, belts, keys, jewelry or small metal objects don’t have to be removed)

Step 3: Walk through metal detector

Step 4: Retrieve items that were removed prior to entering metal detector

Step 5: Get ticket scanned

Those fans with medical issues should notify security prior to going through the metal detectors where they will then be directed to the Medical Inspection Gate located at Gate 10 at the southwest corner of Tiger Stadium. Fans should be aware that any items deemed as a weapon (pocket knives, multi-tools, etc.) will be confiscated at the gates will not be returned. Those items should remain in their vehicles or left at home. For a complete listing of prohibited items in Tiger Stadium, go to www.LSUSports.net/gameday.

Geaux Clear – LSU’s Clear Bag Policy

LSU’s clear bag policy – Geaux Clear – will once again be in place for all athletic home events in 2018-19. Fans are reminded that diaper bags (unless they are clear) are not allowed in Tiger Stadium. Backpacks are not permitted in Tiger Stadium. LSU’s clear bag policy allows for only clear tote bags smaller than 12” x 6” x 12” or one-gallon plastic freezer bags to be permitted in Tiger Stadium. Small clutch purses (no matter color or transparency), with or without a handle or strap, are permitted as long as they are not larger than 4.5"x 6.5. Seat cushions with no pockets and no larger than 16” are also permitted. Fans are encouraged to travel light. For a complete list of prohibited items in Tiger Stadium and other athletic venues go to www.LSUsports.net/geauxclear or call LSU Guest Services at 225.578.4085.

(Press Release Provided by LSU Athletics)