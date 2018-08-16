LPSS working through bus driver shortage, parents upset about overcrowding Video

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) - One week into the new school year, some parents say they're still having issues with the Lafayette Parish School System's Transportation Department.

Officials say all bus routes should be covered by early next week.

At the beginning of the school year 15 bus drivers resigned from LPSS, but now the school board is trying to fill those positions with full time employees.

"Every other morning, we've had kids that are standing in the aisles, and we have kids that are 3 to a seat," said Anna Pollock, a parent of LPSS students.

She says this year the buses her children ride on have been overcrowded.

"I feel bad for the drivers too because the drivers are under a lot of stress. But it tells you a lot when they're (bus drivers) pleading with the parents at the stops to try to get them involved, and have them contacting the Transportation Department," said Pollock.

"We're kind of getting into the routine issues where we balance overcrowded loads, we're tweaking bus times and we're kind of getting into the routine maintenance of the bus routes," said Joe Craig, Chief Administrative Officer with the Lafayette Parish School Board.

It's just one of the few issues the Transportation Department is facing this year, including some routes not having buses.

Craig says the department was a week behind because of the resignations that occurred before the school year started.

"We want to hire the vacancies we have, but we also want to get more substitue backup drivers in reserve," he said.

Buses 499, 423 and 520 will all have drivers as of Friday.

Craig hopes parents will work through their progress.

"I apologize for the lack of service that we haven't been able to provide, if they'd (parents) bear with us for another couple of days, we should be able to start transporting their kids in a timely manner," he said.

LPSS says they should have all those bus routes finalized by early next week. They're also actively working to hire additional drivers, and officials say they're working on the overcrowding situations in some of their buses.

If you have any ongoing transportation issues you can dial 521-RIDE.

If you're interested in becoming a bus driver with LPSS, visit this link.

