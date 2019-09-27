LPSS releases new statement on Lafayette High lockdown, parents concerned

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Parish School System administrators has released an additional statement to parents, students and staff about the daylong lockdown of Lafayette High’s campus Thursday.

The events that happened on the campus of Lafayette High School yesterday were concerning for everyone involved.

We understand the frustration of parents, students, and staff when we are unable to share the details of events in order to maintain the integrity of ongoing investigations.

In the best interest of student and staff safety, it is our duty to follow the safety protocols in our crisis management plan. Be assured, we will communicate with you during an event as quickly and efficiently as possible.

Unfortunately, rumors and false information were disseminated and we understand that this increased confusion and concern. As we learned of misinformation, we communicated via pace calls to parents in an attempt to clarify and dispel rumors.

We would like to thank local law enforcement for their quick response and actions yesterday. We would also like to extend thanks to the staff, students, and parents who remained calm and followed safety procedures.

Our policies and procedures are in place to maximize student and school safety. Collaboratively, law enforcement along with school and district staff maintained high levels of safety and security for everyone on the Lafayette High School campus.