LPSS launches their new Transportation Help Center today; What you need to know

by: KLFY Newsroom, Eldridge Peterman II

The Lafayette Parish School System is launching their new transportation help center today. The launch was delayed due to the school system’s temporary online system shutdown. Officials say the center will be open from 7:30 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. through August 23rd.

The number parents need to call to get updates on LPSS bus routes is 521-RIDE. An in-person zone support assistance meeting will also be held next week. LPSS staff will be on-hand to assist parents with their transportation needs on Monday and Tuesday from 5 to 6:30 p.m. each afternoon.

Monday’s meeting locations will be at Acadiana, Carencro and Northside high schools. Comeaux, Lafayette, and Southside high will host the meetings on Tuesday.

