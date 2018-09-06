LPSS launches new Facebook page for transportation announcements

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

The Lafayette Parish School System Transportation Department has created a new Facebook page titled LPSS Daily Transportation Report.

It is the department’s practice to furnish school principals with reports of route changes that occur during the day including changes in bus numbers; mechanical breakdowns; late routes; and other pertinent transportation issues, the school district said.

Those reports will be posted to the new Facebook page so that families can see the same report the school leaders are receiving. In real time, a family will have the means of knowing if there is a problem with their children’s bus.

Other important transportation developments during the course of the day will also be posted.

The school district encourages anyone who has a child who rides a bus to join this group and make it a part of his or her daily routine to check the daily report for transportation issues related to their children.