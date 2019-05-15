LPSS bus driver placed on leave after sleeping child left on bus Copyright by WCMH - All rights reserved Video

LAFAYETTE, La. A 7-year-old child was left on a school bus which was parked in Broussard for approximately 30 minutes following the completion of the bus route, the Lafayette Parish School District administration said.

The child had reportedly fallen asleep while on the bus.

The child was picked up by the Broussard Police Department and was brought to school.

LPSS said that police are in the process of pulling surveillance video from the truck stop.

The driver has been placed on administrative leave pending an investigation.

