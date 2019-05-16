LPSO: Truck reported stolen from River Ranch found in Carencro area, one person in custody

Copyright by KLFY - All rights reserved

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- One person is in custody after a stolen vehicle was recovered in north Lafayette Parish.

A work truck was reported stolen on May 13 from River Ranch, Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office spokesman Lt. John Mowell said.

A deputy spotted the truck near Acadiana Village Inn off Interstate 49 at about 10:15 Thursday morning, Mowell said.

We will update this story on the suspect's name and charges as new information becomes available.

