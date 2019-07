LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating 16-year-old Matthew Domingue, of Lafayette.

Domingue was last seen July 21, 2019, and may be traveling to Texas. He is described as 5’7″ and weighs 185 pounds.

If you have information on the teen’s whereabouts, contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211.