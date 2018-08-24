LPSO searching for escaped inmate

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On the evening of August 17, Ronrika Ben, 33, an inmate in the custody of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, escaped from custody after being transported from a local medical facility.

He is 5'8" and weight 180 lbs.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Ben. Authorities said he has an extensive criminal history consisting of numerous arrests for the following types of offenses:

• Simple Burglary

• Narcotics Possession

• Narcotics Distribution

• Traffic violations

• Escape

• Resisting an Officer

• Flight from an Officer

• Illegal Possession of Stolen Things

• Firearms violations

• Domestic abuse

• Child endangerment

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ronrika Ben is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211 or CrimeStoppers at 337-232-8477.