LPSO searching for escaped inmate
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- On the evening of August 17, Ronrika Ben, 33, an inmate in the custody of the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, escaped from custody after being transported from a local medical facility.
He is 5'8" and weight 180 lbs.
The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance with locating Ben. Authorities said he has an extensive criminal history consisting of numerous arrests for the following types of offenses:
• Simple Burglary
• Narcotics Possession
• Narcotics Distribution
• Traffic violations
• Escape
• Resisting an Officer
• Flight from an Officer
• Illegal Possession of Stolen Things
• Firearms violations
• Domestic abuse
• Child endangerment
Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Ronrika Ben is asked to contact the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-232-9211 or CrimeStoppers at 337-232-8477.
More Stories
-
Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
- FireEye: Tech firms' secret weapon against disinformation
- Tunnel found under old KFC in Arizona connected to Mexico
- Franklin Police: Domestic dispute occurred before shooting that injured man and woman
- Mollie Tibbetts died from "multiple sharp force injuries," autopsy finds
Meet the Team
Trending stories
Latest News - Local
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-
Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
-