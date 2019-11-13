Live Now
LPSO need help finding missing and possibly endangered runaway

Trevor Gaspard (Photo: LPSO)

Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office needs your help in finding Trevor Gaspard, 17, of Lafayette, a missing and possibly endangered runaway. Gaspard was last seen on November 5 near his home. He is 5’7″, weighs 150 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

Gaspard may be in the Iberia Parish area.

Anyone who sees Gaspard, or may have any information on his whereabouts, is asked to please call the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 232-9211, Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS(8477) or submit a tip on the Lafayette Sheriff App.

