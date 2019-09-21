LPSO makes arrests in Friday afternoon drug raid

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Deputies with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested two suspects Friday afternoon in a narcotics investigation.

A search was conducted into a home in the 400 block of Adelma Street, where deputies found various drugs and two illegal firearms, LPSO spokesman John Mowell said.

During the investigation, Isiah Mouton, was arrested on several charges including of two counts of possession with intent to distribute Schedule I, possession of schedule I and II and IV, possession of a firearm by convicted felon, possession of a firearm in the presence of a CDS, monies derived from drug proceeds and possession of drug paraphernalia.



A second suspect, Sam Brown III, faces charges of possession of schedule II, possession of a stolen firearm and possession of a firearm in the presence of CDS.

No bond has been set for both suspects.