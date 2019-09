LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a 15-year-old boy who may be passing through the area.

Melgin David Miranda-Miranda has been missing since Sept. 17. Authorities said the teen left his home with a family member who lives in Florida. The boy reportedly left a note that said he may he headed to New York.

He is described a 5’2″ weighing 115 pounds.

Anyone with information on the missing teen whereabouts is asked to call the LPSO, (337) 236-5895.