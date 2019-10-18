Live Now
Lafayette Police TNT: Traffic stop leads to drug arrest

(Photo: LPSO)

Jude St. Julien, 25, of St. Martinville, was arrested following a traffic stop on Wednesday, after 24 pints of Promethazine/Codeine Syrup. This is estimated by the DEA to have a street value of $22,704. Two firearms were also found in the vehicle that St. Julien was driving.

He was charged with possession with intent to distribute schedule 5 narcotics and possession of a firearm while in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance (CDS).

The arrest was made by the Lafayette Police Tactical Narcotics Team.

